Nominations are in for 2018 Tofino Business Excellence Awards

Tofitians had a blast at last year’s Business Excellence Awards at the Shore Pier. This year’s gala will be held on May 10 at the same location. (Tofino Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Photo)

JEN DART

Executive director of the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce

The nominations are in for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards.

The Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to present this event that recognizes and celebrates the businesses and organizations on the West Coast.

The gala event is happening Thursday, May 10th at The Shore. Tickets are $75 per person or $550 for a table of eight. Please contact the Chamber to reserve yours (250-725-3153 or info@tofinochamber.org).

The proceeds from this event will go towards funding the Tofino Ambassador Program, which the Chamber delivers in partnership with the Raincoast Education Society. This is an invaluable program consisting of four different courses that’s offered free to all west coast residents, including front line staff.

The Small Town, Big Picture course delivers the “big picture” of living in Tofino, and shares information on everything from local history and basic ecology, to businesses, festivals and civic information.

The Rainforest and Marine Ecology courses go into more depth on our natural environment, and the Nuu-chah-nulth Landscape class is an introduction to Nuu-chah-nulth homelands, culture and language.

We are also looking for sponsorship of this year’s event, and local businesses can donate at any level – from door prizes right up to our Platinum sponsorship at $1,000. Please contact us at info@tofinochamber.org if your business is able to make a donation to this event.

And the nominees for this year’s Business Excellence Awards are:

Small Business Award – Picnic Charcuterie, Rhino Coffee House, Tofino Sea Kayaking, Pacific Rim Chiropractic

Business Award – Jamie’s Whaling Station, Tofino Brewing Company, Crystal Cove Beach Resort

New Business Award – The Factory Tofino, Sharky Balloons, Ultramarine Art Supply, Tofino Food Tours

Business Leader Award – Shane Richards (Pacific Sands Beach Resort), Jamie Bray (Jamie’s Whaling Station), Krissy Montgomery (Surf Sister Surf School)

Non-profit award – CARE Network, Raincoast Education Society

Green Business Award – Ocean Outfitters, Rhino Coffee House, Chocolate Tofino, Common Loaf Bake Shop

Employee of the Year – Bianca DiPierdomenico – Rhino Coffee House, Andy Murray – Tofino Sea Kayaking, Kelly Bedford – Westcoast Wild Zip Line, Stephanie Elliot – Shelter Restaurant

Customer Service Award (nominated by Tourism Tofino) – Jamie’s Rainforest Inn, Remote Passages, Pacific Surf School, Pacific Sands Beach Resort

For more information on the requirements for each specific award, visit: www.tofinochamber.org.

Congratulations to all of the nominees! From here, the nominations will go to a panel of local and other judges who will adjudicate the applications.

Winners will be announced at the May 10th event. We thank you for your ongoing support of the Tofino Ambassador Program – we couldn’t do it without you.