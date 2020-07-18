Nominate deserving essential workers for a free vacation to Mexico

If you know a first responder or frontline worker who deserves a vacation, you can enter their names in the Essential Workers Free Trip Contest, sponsored by Travel By Sandy in Parksville. (File photo)

Do you know a first responder or frontline worker who deserves a nice vacation?

If you do, you can nominate them to win a free trip sponsored by Travel By Sandy, Westjet and Palace Resorts in Cancun, Mexico.

Sandy McLary, owner of Travel by Sandy in Parksville, said there are people who have been putting their lives on the line to make sure we all stay safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we can all agree, not all heroes wear capes,” said McLary.

As way of giving back and saying thank you to all first responders and frontline workers, who have worked between March 15 to May 31 this year, McLary said they are giving away two free trips to Mexico in their Essential Workers Free Trip Contest — one for a first responder and one for frontline worker.

READ MORE: PQB business stories here

The winners will enjoy an all inclusive trip to Cancun that includes two-round-trip flights provided by Westjet and 7-night stay for two at a Palace Resort in Cancun.

There’s no purchase necessary to participate in the contest. If you know an essential worker who fits the description of frontline hero or first responder, who deserves a vacation, nominate them by filling up a form online at https://www.travelbysandy.ca/covid-contest and include a story on why they deserve to win a free trip. Entries will be accepted until Aug. 16.

The definition of a frontline worker, for the purposes of this contest includes any person working in these specific fields or providing support services to these industries: construction and maintenance; consumer products; educators and childcare workers; financial; food, beverage and catering; healthcare; hotel staff; IT; manufacturing and supply chains; postal and delivery services; safety; transportation; veterinarians and animal welfare; volunteers; waste and garbage.

The definition of a first responder, for the purposes of this contest, includes any person working in the following roles or services: doctors; EMT and hospital personnel; federal agents; firefighters; nurses; paramedics; and police officers.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News