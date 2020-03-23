News moves to Thursdays – temporarily

For now, Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News will publish one day a week, and online 24/7

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, The News will temporarily only be publishing once a week, on Thursdays. As well, we will continue to provide you daily news coverage online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Orders from various levels of government have greatly affected our daily lives and that is certainly true here in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, acknowledged The News publisher Lisa Craik.

“While the need for accurate and timely news has never been greater, we are taking the step of combining our Wednesday and Friday print editions into a single edition published on Thursday,” she announced.

“This will allow our editorial team to focus more on breaking news on our website and to be able to bring you news as it happens in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, B.C., Canada, and the world,” Craik said.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak slamming local businesses

The News, and it’s parent company Black Press Media, view this move as a temporary measure brought about by the implications of the extraordinary times we are currently living in.

“We want our readers to be safe and healthy, but well informed, with up-to-the-minute local and provincial news. We are your trusted source for news, and I recommend you go to www.mapleridgenews.com and sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter,” she said, wanting to keep local readers as informed as possible on breaking news developments.

“The staff at the Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News, including myself, thank you for your understanding and patience as we all navigate these trying times.”

Any queries – including those seeking information about how best to get word out to readers about accessing local businesses’ products or services during these uprecedented times – can be directed via email to Craik at publisher@mapleridgenews.com.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge company hosts free online birthday parties amid COVID-19 crisis

Maple Ridge News