Give virtual reality a try at the Brainigo Brain Fitness booth at the Market Place event being held at the Comox Community Centre on Saturday, Oct. 26. Photo credit: Cubicle Ninjas

New virtual reality treatment option in Comox offers relief from pain and anxiety

People suffering from chronic pain and stress now have a new treatment option on the North Island.

People suffering from chronic pain and stress now have a new treatment option on the North Island.

Comox-based brain health expert and registered clinical counsellor, Dr. Tom Diamond, has expanded his brain-changing practice to include virtual reality (VR) for pain, stress and anxiety management, and meditation training.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this effective and drug-free alternative for people looking for relief from chronic conditions,” said Diamond, owner of Brainigo Brain Fitness Center. “It’s a perfect complement to the existing pain- and drug-free treatment options available here at our clinic.”

ALSO: Free mental health services for Comox Valley First Nations residents

Virtual reality is a technology that transports users to whole new worlds with three dimensional visual and auditory sensory stimulation. In this situation, users employ it as an easy meditation method during which your eyes stay open.

“When you turn on the VR headset, you instantly escape into beautiful natural environments. With amazing colors, calming visuals and nature sounds, you quickly drop into a wonderfully relaxing trance state,” said Diamond. “Hyper-realistic scenes flood your senses with engaging sights and sounds, which distract people from chronic pain, stress and anxiety, and racing thoughts – it’s really fun, like going to the movies for meditation.”

The technology uses an immersive headset and hand-controller that syncs the virtual world with real-world movements. VR has many applications, including medical and military training, film and television, education, along with mental health and wellness.

“The addition of VR opens exciting new treatment experiences for our clients. While beautiful scenes and meditations are enjoyable, it’s more sophisticated than simple relaxation: special visual and auditory cues train you to slow your breathing and quiet your thoughts,” said Diamond. “You can also add neurofeedback, where your brain activity is projected inside the VR world, while a narrator’s voice guides you to consciously control your brain using practical meditation skills.”

Diamond notes that this and other treatments offered at Brainigo empower people to improve their health by strengthening their parasympathetic nervous system – the inner healer that controls pain, sleep and healing neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. In addition to VR, other treatments that take place during the session include rejuvenating red-light therapy, relaxing sound massage and infrared heat, guided meditation, and real-time neuro/biofeedback from live brain waves, heart rate and breathing pace.

“This is a wonderful tool for people who want to deepen their relaxation states, and those who want to gain greater control over chronic pain,” said Diamond. “With practice, VR can help you diffuse and distract neural pain signals, produce pain-reducing neurotransmitters and free your mind and body for greater peace and well-being.

“VR is an excellent new drug-free alternative for your wellness toolkit.”

Experience VR for yourself at the Brainigo booth during the Chamber of Commerce’s Market Place event being held Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Comox Community Centre.

To learn more about virtual reality at Brainigo and other treatment options, or to book an appointment, visit the website at www.brainigo.com or call 250-941-5596. To find out if you qualify for funding, check the “Rates and Billing” page on the website.

Previous story
Final flight for the old Scarlet Ibis

Just Posted

Most Read

  • BC Fairs recognizes Barriere Star/Journal

    Staff at the North Thompson Star/Journal were excited to learn last weekend that their Black Press newspaper had been awarded the BC Association of Fairs and Exhibitions 'Outstanding Business Partner Award' for the support that the publication has provided to the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association over the past 20 years plus. The nomination spoke highly of the Star/Journal, noting their support to the annual North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere has been exemplary. Star/Journal staff consistently volunteer for the annual three-day fair, and can always be found volunteering and assisting with other promotions and events hosted by the association.

  • Barriere junior girls win in Merritt

    Barriere Secondary's Junior Girls Volleyball team travelled to Merritt last Monday for league play against Logan Lake, Merritt, and Kamloops School of the Arts. The BSS girls won all three of their games and are now looking forward to their next time on the court for a home game in Barriere on Oct. 28. The team have had a good year and are readying for an upcoming tournament at TRU on Nov. 1-2, and hopefully the playoffs Nov. 8 - 9.

  • New virtual reality treatment option in Comox offers relief from pain and anxiety

    People suffering from chronic pain and stress now have a new treatment option on the North Island.

  • LETTER – Ban on foreign ownership of seniors residences is needed

    Dear editor,

  • Former Parksville funk rocker returns to Errington Hall

    Vocalist Claire Twiddy and band Raincity to play Oct. 26 hometown show

  • Oceanside Generals calm Campbell River Storm

    Gens lead VIJHL North Division with an 11-4 record

  • LETTER: Government going overboard with Marine Protected Areas

    Dear editor,