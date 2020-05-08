New site for South Surrey mobility-equipment business

A South Surrey medical-equipment retailer and rental company has announced it is closing its doors – but only briefly, to accommodate a move to a new, larger facility.

According to a news release, HME Mobility & Accessibility’s 140-19288 22 Ave. location closed as of Thursday (May 7). They are to reopen Tuesday (May 12) at a site just five minutes north: 104-3577 194 St.

The expanded location – with more than 10,000 sq.ft. of warehouse space and 2,500 sq.ft. of showroom space – will be the hub for HME’s growing pediatrics team and long-term care team, and will also house the MS Society of B.C.’s equipment pool, the release states.

It will serve clients throughout the Fraser Valley, from Surrey to Hope.

A custom fitting room – which includes a nursing bench and overhead lift system – provides space to fit clients for specialized wheelchairs and other equipment in a private, accessible environment.

“I’m thrilled that our new, larger location is equipped to enhance our customer’s experience, and I’m excited for our team to continue to serve the residents of the Fraser Valley and beyond,” Michelle Harvey, long-term care and pediatric sales manager, said in the release.

tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News