New seniors’ residence to open in South Surrey

PrimeTime Living officials Judy Freeman and John Hitchcock show a model of Amica White Rock in 2016, when it was initially called The Residences of Abby Lane. The complex’s first residents are to move in on Sept. 26. (File photo)

South Surrey’s newest seniors residence is set to open its doors for public perusal next weekend, Sept. 21-22, just a few days before its first residents move in.

Amica White Rock, located at 15333 16 Ave., offers “a specialized continuum of care setting” that includes independent living, assisted living, residential care and memory care, as well as access to a full-service health centre and “premium lifestyle amenities,” according to a news release.

Construction of the eight-storey, 180-unit residence got underway in October 2015, following a lengthy delay that was attributed in large part to the 2010 Olympics.

Proponents told Peace Arch News the following April that 28 independently owned units had already sold out; and that the remaining units were to be independent-living rentals (92), assisted living (30) and memory care (30).

The first residents are to move in on Sept. 26, the release states.

The grand opening of the health centre adjoining the residence – Abby Lane Medical Center, at 15331 16 Ave. – was celebrated more than two years ago, in June 2017. It is home to Hilltop Medical and other businesses, and is connected to Amica via its third floor.

An exclusive event for invited guests to tour Amica White Rock is set for Sept. 19.

For information on the public event, call 778-545-8800.