New owners restore The Log House to its roots

New owners have returned The Log House Pub to its former identity. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

A familiar face has returned to the West Shore.

The Log House re-opened on Millstream Road in Langford earlier this month and is an ode to the beloved pub that was popular in the ’80s and ’90s.

“At the end of the day, you have to know who you’re catering to,” said long-time West Shore resident and new owner Ross Clark.

When Clark was younger, he remembered The Log House in its heyday. The watering hole was always packed with locals enjoying pub fare, sharing a laugh over drinks and meeting others in the neighbourhood. It served good food at really good prices, he said.

Over the years, Clark said the business slowly transitioned away from what it once was.

Ron Cheeke originally purchased the property and transformed The Log House into the Axe and Barrel and Brewing Company, which opened in October 2015.

Last March, the property, businesses, equipment and assets were listed for sale in a package for $5.5 million, however each could be purchased separately as well. And on March 31, 2018 Clark purchased the business, promising to restore it to its previous glory.

Clark is also the owner of Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe in Sidney, a partner with Finns Seafood on Wharf Street downtown, and is the owner-turner-landlord for the Blue Coyote Bar and Grill in Brentwood Bay.

Since the purchase, a few TVs have been added. The menu includes affordable pub fare and will continue to serve certain types of beer from the neighbouring Axe and Barrel Brewery.

While Clark admits the pub experienced a few hiccups during its first week of re-opening, things have since been smoothed out.

“Residents can expect just what they expected before. To have a good meal, at an affordable price in comfortable surroundings,” he said.

