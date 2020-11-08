New online portal makes supporting Comox Valley businesses even easier

Support Local BC has created and launched an online portal so that customers can purchase gift certificates for local, independent businesses throughout British Columbia.

The Comox Valley Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF) received many submissions from local industries including retail, hospitality and small business, highlighting the importance and need of continued support for shopping local throughout the pandemic, and as the Comox Valley recovers after. “This gift card focused program helps support our communities, encourage social distancing and will allow businesses to maintain some cash flow while we tackle this incredibly difficult situation,” said ERTF co-chair, Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds go directly to local business owners.

Two pages have been established within the Support Local BC platform for Comox Valley; Support Local Comox (bit.ly/35ainv5) and Support Local Courtenay (bit.ly/2Ib2T0J). As of Nov. 8, there are 10 Comox Valley businesses registered. To register your business for this initiative, visit supportlocalbc.com/pages/submit-your-business

Gift certificates are available for purchase in $10, $25, $50 and $100 denominations.

Comox Valley Record