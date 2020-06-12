New mass timber building popping up in Langford

Construction to house one of Canada's largest plumbing supply companies

CITTA Construction began building the mass timber warehouse in Langford at the end of May. (Courtesy of Studio 321 Architects)

A mass timber building is currently rising out of the ground along Leigh Road in Langford.

Citta Construction has been working on-site since the end of May to build a new warehouse and showroom for EMCO, one of Canada’s largest plumbing supply companies.

Recently, architects Studio 531 dropped by the site to inspect the installation of cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels and hoisting of beams.

READ MORE: 85 new homes coming to Langford’s Belmont neighbourhood

While the structure is one of Canada’s first mass timber warehouses using CLT technologies, this isn’t the only mass timber building slated for the West Shore.

A proposed affordable housing development made of mass timber could come to Colwood.

The proposed tower would be made with prefabricated mass timber panels instead of concrete and conventional wood construction. If constructed, it would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island.

ALSO READ: Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette