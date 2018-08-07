New maker space set for grand opening in Langley

Maker Cube has tools and space to allow people to build whatever they want. (Submitted photo)

A new maker space will host its Langley grand opening this Saturday.

Maker Cube is a community workshop and co-working space, where people can share ideas, take classes, and use tools and equipment they likely don’t have at home to build and craft.

Founded by former SFU students, Maker Cube is moving from its former Whalley location to Langley City in search of more space.

The grand opening for the new location will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at #104 5947B 206A Street.

There will be free barbecue, DIY craft tables, featured artists and makers from all over the Lower Mainland, and prizes to win.

“Our society is heavily geared towards the consumption of goods and this growing trend has contributed to many of the environmental and socio-economic problems we face today,” said Adam Ali, Maker Cube’s director and co-founder. “We are overcoming this challenge by focusing on ‘creation over consumption,’ both through our values as an organization and in what we offer to the members of our community.”

Maker spaces are centered on the idea that people can learn to make, modify, and repair their own unique items rather than relying on buying things. In part, it’s a throwback to the days when it was more common to repair, patch, and make do.

But maker spaces offer modern technology, from hand tools to 3D printers.

Maker Cube has a wood shop, a metal shop, an electronics lab, and a rapid prototyping lab. Some of its computer numerical control (CNC) tools include a laser cutter, two 3D printers, and a PCB mill. Members of the space have access to the tools, with appropriate safety training.

READ MORE: Cloverdale fourth grader wants to take learning to the next dimension

READ MORE: Printing prosthetics is Langley man’s passion