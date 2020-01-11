New look, new name, same Vernon convenience store

Vernon’s Mac’s Convenience Store was transformed into a Circle K overnight, marking the official shift to a brand new era for the Canadian-owned chain.

The store at 27th Street and 43rd changed its colours and switched signs on Friday morning as part of a nationwide re-branding by Alimentation Couche-Tard, the Canadian multinational company that owns both brands.

According to one employer, the Vernon store was the last Mac’s standing in the country.

“We are the last to do it, there’s no Mac’s anymore,” said Gayan Gamage at the store on Saturday. “We are the last crew in all of Canada.”

The familiar winking owl logo is gone, but Gamage tells customers not to worry: everything else about the store remains as it was.

“Some of them are a little surprised, but I always explain we are the same company,” he said.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Quebec-based corporation founded in 1980. The parent company announced the retirement of the Mac’s brand in 2015.

READ MORE: Balloons cancelled for 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Brendan Shykora