New lodge opens at Telegraph Cove

Imagine staying in a tiny picturesque coastal village, with an unbelievable view of the Johnstone Strait on northeast Vancouver island and a days adventure awaiting you.

A new 24 room lodge at Telegraph Cove, the historic fishing and sawmill village that has become a worldwide attraction for whale watchers, fishermen, boaters, campers, and kayakers, can now offer visitors this one-of-a-kind experience.

“You can look out your window and there will be deer on the lawns below and there will be eagles flying past and you could look out on the water and see porpoises, whales, and cruise ships,” said Telegraph Cove Resort Owner Gordie Graham.

Gordie and his wife Marilyn established the resort in 1979, primarily to take advantage of the great recreational ocean fishing. Today, Telegraph Cove has grown into a centre for world-class ecotourism activities, becoming an unforgettable destination for wildlife and marine adventures.

The new lodge is situated on top of a hill which overlooks the snug and busy little cove. It has also been built with timber milled on site and designed to resemble the same structures that make Telegraph Cove so unique.

“My favourite building at Telegraph Cove is the Whale Interpretive Centre (WIC). When you come in from the water and see it – that is Telegraph Cove to me,” said Gordie, adding “I knew the building had to look the same way.”

The WIC is located in a renovated historical site known as the “old freight shed” and now displays skeletons of the marine mammals of the area in order to educate visitors about the biology of marine mammals and threats to their populations.

When walking around the 800-foot long boardwalk and dock that surrounds the old village, the new lodge is barely noticeable. It’s situated slightly above the cove and fits in so well with the existing structures.

“You put things in that are going to maintain the atmosphere and ambiance of Telegraph Cove,” said Gordie, “now you can walk around the cove and it’s only in the middle that you even notice it.”

Although the lodge is barely noticeable from the boardwalk, the views from the large windows that overlook the Johnstone Strait are truly unforgettable. Each of the 24 rooms has two queen beds, a full bathroom, and a sitting area for guests to relax and take in the breathtaking views as they unwind or get ready for the day’s adventures. The lodge also features a common viewing room in the central atrium where hand-crafted stained glass doors open up into a unique wildlife gallery of paintings and hand-carved art by local Vancouver Island artists.

“There is such an abundance of all kinds of wildlife here and the greatest thing is that we’re located in this beautiful setting,” said Gordie, who added he always says “It’s a special place and part of it is what we do, but a lot of it is this area here. We are not trying to be any other kind of place – we are Telegraph Cove, and we are fortunate that we live in this place here, and if we look after it, it will keep selling itself.”

Before the final touches on the new lodge had even been completed, the rooms quickly booked up for its inaugural opening month in August 2018.

“It’s a great joy for me seeing how people love this place,” said Gordie, adding “We are able to give so many people such a phenomenal experience, and you hear it so many times that it exceeded all of their expectations.”

The new lodge at Telegraph Cove will allow visitors to experience the colour, wildlife, adventure and unique atmosphere of the cove while taking in some of the best views imaginable in one of the most picturesque locations on the West Coast.