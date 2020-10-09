New FedEx Ground distribution centre opens in Castlegar

The facility is part of a FedEx network expansion

The new FedEx ground distribution facility near the West Kootenay Regional Airport is now open. (Betsy Kline photo)

The new FedEx Ground distribution centre in Castlegar is now up and running.

The 11,087 square-foot centre opened with approximately six employees, according to FedEx spokesperson Nikki Mendicino.

“We will add to the workforce as necessary to meet growing customer demand for our services,” said Mendicino.

FedEx says the site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.

“The new facility is part of a network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the FedEx Ground network,” said Mendicino.

Plans for the distribution centre were first announced in January 2020, but the land was purchased from the City of Castlegar in April 2019.

A zoning amendment was approved by city council in August 2019 to pave the way for larger warehouses to be built on the section of land slated for the distribution centre.

