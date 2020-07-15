New community market debuts in Langley

Langley school trustee Shelley Coburn is one of two women hosting a new community market in downtown Langley City starting Saturday, July 18, 2020 to support local crafters and farmers. (Shelley Coburn/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new community market is coming to Langley City this weekend featuring all things local.

Langley school trustee Shelley Coburn and local business owner Brenda-Lee Hunter from The Village Work and Play Space are partnering up to host a market in the City to support local crafters and farmers.

“I really want to give the community something to enjoy in the summer,” Coburn stressed.

The market will debut on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Langley City at 20471 Douglas Cres.

Having put the call out to vendors on Sunday, Coburn says there are about 15 vendors signed up so far, and more are welcome.

“It’s a grassroots, community-led community,” she noted.

Coburn and Hunter have partnered with the Downtown Langley Business Association who will be offering guests at the market a chance to win downtown dollars to spend at local businesses.

The venue includes indoor and outdoor space for vendors to showcase their offerings. Those vendors who wish to secure a spot at this weekend’s market and have their own tent and table will be charged a $30 fee, for those who require a tent and table will be charged $40.

The market in the City will feature things like fresh produce, honey and locally crafted jewelry.

Coburn will be offering her products from her line called Lucky’s LemondAid.

“Most of my products (bath salts, soaks, scrubs and cleaners) are all natural handmade with lavender and roses from my garden,” she explained. “I also will be selling fresh blossoms all from my garden… plus some recycled and up-cycled items with an eye on sustainability.”

The idea to host a market came after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many community events leaving local crafters and farmers with limited options to offer their products, Coburn explained.

“It’s a shame these events got cancelled,” she said.

Coburn hopes there is enough interest from vendors and the community that the market can take place each Saturday, but says they will be taking it one week at a time.

“I’m hoping it starts catching,” she said.

Vendors and those who attend will be expected to hear to Fraser Health guidelines. For more information contact Coburn at shelleyfcoburn@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market is currently operating under provincial health guidelines each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Historic Church (9025 Glover Rd.) until Oct. 31.

Details available online at fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org.

However, the Langley Community Farmers Market is shutdown for the 2020 season. The board of directors announced in January, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be hosting the usual Wednesday market at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

