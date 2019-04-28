New coffee shop opens in downtown Castlegar

Downtown Castlegar residents and employees have a new option to satisfy their caffeine and snack cravings.

The Humble Bean Coffee Company recently opened its doors and word spread quickly about the new shop.

Owners Mike McLellan and Kim Mamos are originally from Calgary, but have been in B.C. for more than 10 years, most recently in Christina Lake. They are moving to Castlegar to share their love of coffee.

“There has been tremendous support so far,” said McLellan.

The shop has received a lot of support from other small businesses, welcoming them to the Castlegar business community and Mamos credits that support, especially from the other downtown businesses, with their initial success.

That attitude falls in line with the shop’s name and philosophy.

“I want to make sure that everyone who walks through these doors feels included, no matter who they are or their background,” said Mamos. “The name helps to make sure people know they are welcome.”

This is the couple’s first coffee shop, but they have years of business experience between them.

“We have a strong knowledge and background in coffee and tea, so that’s what we decided to focus on,” added McLellan. “To pass on a good cup of coffee and tea to the community.”

The shop is serving Stolen Church coffee, a brew that is not served in other local coffee shops. The company roasts small batch blends in Lake Windermere.

The tea menu features loose leaf varieties from Naked Leaf Teas.

Other menu items include cookies, muffins, pastries, sandwiches and soup.

Humble Bean specialty coffees feature real whipped cream, real vanilla and lavender and real chocolate and caramel syrups. But they will whip you up something with a flavoured syrup if that is what you prefer. Non-dairy options are also available, including coconut whipped cream.

“We are trying to get back to the original roots of coffee and tea,” explained Mamos. “We are serving our coffee and our specialty drinks the same way you would find them in Italy or the South of France — not the way that Starbucks serves them here.”

A few of the other unique features of the Humble Bean include books for reading or purchasing, games to play and products from local artisans.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.