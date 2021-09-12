New child care services opened in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

Services to be offered by Oceanside Building Learning Together

The Oceanside Building Learning Together has ventured into quality child care services. (OBLT photo)

Families in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region now have two new child care programs to choose from.

The Oceanside Building Learning Together has opened up two new child care services, the Errington After School Child Care Program and the Arrowview Kids Club.

OBLT manager Judi Malcolm said they are excited to embark on this new adventure in child care.

“Because we strongly support and believe in quality affordable child care, we took the opportunity to partner with School District 69 to build and provide new, not for profit child care spaces for the (Parksville Qualicum Beach) area,” said Malcolm. “We plan on offering a broad range of opportunities that include positive connections, active outdoor play, and hopefully a lot of fun.

Errington After School Child Care Program is open for children from kindergarten to Grade 5 from Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding all professional development days, statutory holidays and all school closures. For further information please visit www.oblt.ca/childcare, call 250-954-3027 or email admin@oblt.ca.

Arrowview Kids Club is now under the OBLT umbrella. Conveniently located on the grounds of Arrowview Elementary School, AKC will be in a new building built specifically for child care. OBLT welcomes children aged three to school age with spaces for full day, preschool and before/after school care. For further information please visit www.oblt.ca/childcare, email admin@oblt.ca or call 250-752-6620.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News