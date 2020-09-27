New Chemainus development offers prime building lots in a diverse neighbourhood

Beachwood Estates officially opens with interest already high due to its location

View of the Beachwood Estates site. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Chemainus waterfront and the proximity to amenities makes the Beachwood Estates a hot commodity.

A ribbon-cutting and official unveiling of the development at the corner of Malcolm Road and Chemainus Road Sept. 2 brought out the main principals in the project.

The subdivision consists of 11 single detached building lots, one single detached home and three waterfront building lots.

Development partners Trevor St. Germain and Graham Carter of Maven Consulting Ltd. of North Vancouver that provided management services for the power supply to the estates conducted the ribbon-cutting.

“I originally found the property,” said St. Germain.

“I was going for a job one morning, saw the property and saw the For Sale sign and it looked good and felt good.”

St. Germain did some of the early groundwork before turning it over to engineering consultant Cam Williams for his expertise in the next steps of the process.

“I just got to initiate it,” Carter added of his role. “We want to build healthy foundations for generations through our companies. We have literally built foundations.

“This was a 12-month project that’s taken 2 1/2 years,” he added.

“It’s been a long project coming over on the ferry at six o’ clock in the morning the last couple of years. We’re proud to be involved to help facilitate this great subdivision.”

The short walk to shops are a bonus to the prime waterfront location, formerly owned by the Cook family.

“Every lot has a view,” noted Carter.

Of the 15 lots, seven have sold and others were pending.

“They’ve been moving, there’s a lot of interest,” Carter indicated.

The market has suddenly opened up for buyers over a wider area with people working at home due to COVID able to make a move that would never have been possible previously.

Sean Mclintock is handling the sales and marketing for the development.

“I think the anticipation is definitely there,” he said.

“It offers a unique selection of waterfront, price sensitive product and single detached. We’ve got a very limited selection of product and I anticipate we’re going to be done with our sales by the end of the year.”

Because of the property’s history, “these are the types of projects I get really excited about, our team gets behind,” added Mclintock.

With COVID, “a lot of people are getting forced to think where they lived,” he noted. “I think more than ever this type of product is going to be that much more sought-after.

“What a nice neighbourhood this is going to be when it’s all finished up.”

After a short downturn at the start of COVID, the realtor has noticed a continued strength in the market on the Island.

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board cited a 39 per cent increase in sales, Mclintock noted, during August in 2020 over August 2019.

