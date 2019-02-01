New brewery and taproom coming to downtown Victoria

The Whistle Buoy Brewing Company will open in 2019

A new brewery and tasting room is coming to Market Square this summer.

Whistle Buoy Brewing Company is finalizing its application process for a spot at 63-560 Johnson St., most recently applying for a lounge in conjunction with a production license.

“We want to offer fresh, local beer,” said retail manger Isaiah Archer. “We’re brewing on site in a small system for our products to be consumed on site… that’s the core of our business, making good beer and consuming it in a community space.”

The tap room will fit 51 people, while an outdoor patio will hold 57 people.

Unlike many local craft brewers, Whistle Buoy won’t be aiming to purchase a canning line and get its beer in local liquor stores; instead it will offer small on-site retail options in the form of bottles and and on-demand growler fills.

The team behind Whistle Buoy is comprised of young entrepreneurs who want to keep things local.

“We all live in the community, and it will be owner-operated,” said Iwan Williams, operations manager. “We hope it will be a micro-stimulus where money stays in the community.”

During the application process, Whistle Buoy’s team spent a week consulting neighbours including the nearby pub, The Drake.

“Our brewer used to work at The Drake, and we approached them first with our business consultation because we didn’t want to see it as a competitive relationship,” Archer said. “They were super supportive.”

Whistle Buoy will serve taster flights, 14 oz and 20 oz options, as well as local ciders and a select menu of cocktails, as well as soda, kombucha and coffee.

It will also offer light, prepackaged snacks and encourage people to bring in food from local restaurants, or use Skip The Dishes.

The taproom will be open from Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday.

A final opening date is yet to be determined, but Williams said an ideal date would be June 2019.

