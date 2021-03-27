New brand strategy being planned for Town of Qualicum Beach

Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce is working on a branding process for Town of Qualicum Beach. (PQB News file photo)

The Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Qualicum Beach and the Qualicum Beach Downtown Business Committee, are leading a community branding process.

The chamber has contracted Taiji Brand Group to guide the process and develop a new brand strategy and visual identity. The goal is a unifying message that can help generate community pride, economic development, tourism, commerce and broader awareness of Qualicum Beach.

“People who live in Qualicum Beach know why it’s special,” said Kim Burden, Qualicum Beach chamber executive director. “But, if we don’t actively define our brand, the world will do it for us. There is no time like the present to invest in a strong brand for our community.”

Amid the challenge and disruption of a global pandemic, opportunities are emerging. Smaller communities are nodw perceived by many as safer places to visit and live. There is a heightened emphasis on sustainably, clean water and air, wide-open spaces and proximity to nature. These shifts benefit communities like Qualicum Beach where people already enjoy these benefits.

“In updating our brand, we hope to tap into what matters most to those who live in and love our community,” said Mayor Brian Wiese. “Everyone is invited to give their input.”

A project website has been created at www.QualicumBeach.brandinput.com where locals can learn more about the process and give their input.

