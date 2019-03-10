New board members welcomed to Penticton chamber of commerce

An election took place to fill the other six vacancies on the board

Director Nicole Clark of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and the rest of the chamber board are encouraging people to shop local. Mark Brett/Western News

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce announced the newly elected board of directors for 2019/2020.

The 2019 AGM was held on March 18 at Cascade Casino. With nine directors returning for the second year of a two year term, an election took place to fill the other six vacancies on the board.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new board members,” said Cary Schneiderat president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce in a news release. “We are grateful and excited to have this new diverse group of individuals join the board and bring their unique talents and expertise to the board.”

Related: New campaign by local chamber of commerce

The directors of the chamber are; Lucas Achtem (Affordable Storage Centre), Matthew Baran (Ooknakane Friendship Centre), Spencer Brown (Brown Benefits), Nicole Clark (KISStrategies for Business Inc.), Daryl Clarke (independent), Dale Cory (Bell Media Radio GP 2689), Jason Cox (The People’s Soda), Lyndie Hill (Hoodoo Adventures), Jonathan McGraw (BDO Canada LLP), Scott McKinney (McKinney’s Wine Wagon), Paul McPhail (McPhail Kilts), Brandon Sanchioni (Penticton Hyundai), Colleen Sanford (PIERS In Partnership with YMCA of Okanagan), Cary Schneiderat (Pearce Schneiderat) and Marlene Trenholm (Penticton Women in Business)

Retiring board members are: Don Brown (Brown Benefits), Harley Elasoff (Sandman Hotel Penticton), Derek George (Boston Pizza), Jaquie Carbajal (NuVista Chiropractic & Wellness) and Joseph Seiler (Your Natural Edge Success Coaching).

The directors of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce for the 2018 – 2019 year are:

The executive committee will be elected by the directors at their first board meeting on March 18.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.