New BMO location opens in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s newest bank has opened on Johnston Road. The Bank of Montreal (BMO) opened its new branch in the Alberni Mall complex on March 15.

“We want to create great experiences for our customers, wherever they interact with us—online or in branch—and help them make real financial progress,” said James Kitamura, regional president of personal banking for BC and the Yukon.

“This updated branch reflects our commitment to Port Alberni. We’ve been members of this community for over 100 years and are excited to welcome customers at our new location.”

The new bank features an open concept design without service lineups or teller counters; ATMs that offer the choice of selecting different denominations of currency for withdrawal—as well as a drive-thru ATM.

Bankers will be equipped with laptop computers and tablets to help customers with new bank technology and provide assistance with their financial needs. Free wifi will also be available for customers.

The new branch will also feature a mural designed by a local artist to be selected in the coming weeks.

The former BMO branch on Third Avenue closed late last week and movers worked over two days to transfer the bank’s contents to the new location. The signs on the old bank were taken down on Saturday.

The doors to the new branch opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15.

Two banks remain in South Port: RBC Royal Bank and the TD Bank.

Alberni Valley News