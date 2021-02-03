New animal feed store opens in Oliver, Keremeos next

Penticton Feedway expanded to fill the needs in rural communities

The Oliver Feedway opened in Oliver on Monday. The Penticton based company expanded into Oliver this week with plans to open another Feedway in late February. (Dianne Crittenden Facebook)

The Feedway in Oliver is now open on Main Street. Without any fanfare, the Oliver Feedway opened its doors on Monday.

Penticton Feedway owner Johnny Aantjes decided to expand into Oliver after seeing so many customers come into Penticton from communities further south, he said.

The store offers lots of different feeds and bagged pellets.

“Feed is our primary seller. We are able to keep the prices down for feed. We have been running the Penticton Feedway for two years now and we really focus on having lots of product, really good customer service and good hours. We want to keep that momentum going in our Keremeos and Oliver stores.”

One of the big focuses at both the Oliver and soon-to-open Keremeos locations will be on laying hens and chicks.

“We will be selling chicks in spring. That really works well with our store,” he added.

Aantjes decided to fill the void in Keremeos that Growers Supply Co. left when they closed that location in late November 2020.

The Feedway will be opening in mid to late February where the Dan’s Auto used to be on Veterans Ave.

Since Growers closed its Keremeos location, farmers have been forced to make the long drive to Penticton or Oliver to get their supplies.

