(Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Neskonlith career fair aims to open doors

Pleasant Valley Secondary student Danielle Boone sees how she did on a weld simulator with Kim Noakes, Okanagan College's marketing and recruitment co-ordinator for Women in Trades Training during a job and career fair Friday, April 13, at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre. The event was sponsored by the Neskonlith Indian Band with support from Okanagan College and Community Futures.