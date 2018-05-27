Nearly 1,500 heavy equipment items and trucks at Chilliwack auction

Massive sale of used work machinery at Ritchie Bros. auctioneers on May 30

This 2013 Tigercat 870C feller buncher is one three for sale at the Ritchie Bros. auction on May 30 in Chilliwack where more than 1,450 equipment items and trucks will be sold. (Ritchie Bros.)

Anyone looking for a feller buncher, a grapple skidder or a dangle head processor will want to be in Chilliwack next Wednesday.

That’s when used heavy equipment auction house Ritchie Bros. will conduct one of its largest Chilliwack auctions ever, selling more than 1,450 equipment items and trucks in a single day.

Equipment highlights in the May 30 auction include: 55 excavators, 50 compactors, 50-plus truck tractors, as well as dozers, loaders, and a large selection of late-model forestry equipment.

All items will be sold without reserve prices.

“We will be selling equipment for more than 300 owners, including a fantastic lineup of forestry equipment,” said Lawrence Van De Leur, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros. “We also have plenty of construction, transportation, lifting and handling, and other equipment—something for everyone. I encourage interested bidders to check out the complete list of gear on our website and then come down to our site to check it all out for themselves.”

Selling 50 items in the auction is the central interior, B.C.-based company Clusko Group.

“Ritchie Bros. is the best way to disperse a large amount of equipment in one go,” said Arnold Bremner, President of the Clusko Group. “We are selling skidders, bunchers, processors, log loaders, excavators, trucks and more. Most of it is late model and all of it is ready for a new owner to put on a lowbed and take it straight to work. Buyers can have the peace of mind that they’ve bought equipment from a good home with an excellent maintenance program.”

Specific sales highlights:

A 2016 John Deere 909MH tilter feller buncher

Four 2014 John Deere 959K tilter feller buncher

Three Tigercat 870C feller bunchers

A 2017 Caterpillar 538D dangle head processor

Five John Deere 2154D processors

A 2015 Madill 2850C Series II short wood log loader

A 2015 Caterpillar D6T LGPVP crawler tractor

Two Tigercat 635D grapple skidders

A 2015 John Deere 948L grapple skidder

A 2014 Volvo EC350EL hydraulic excavator

For a complete list of equipment visit rbauction.com/Chilliwack.

• RELATED: ‘Biggest auction ever’ draws TV crew to Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.