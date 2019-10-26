Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre brings in its first honey harvest

Mall pleased with first year of rooftop hive program, beekeeping will continue in 2020

Woodgrove Centre is buzzing about its first batch of honey.

The north-end mall has had four beehives on its roof this year and the co-operative efforts of the bees, beekeepers and others have resulted in a harvest. More than 65 kilograms of honey was produced “under the care” of partner Fredrich’s Honey, said Mark Fenwick, Woodgrove Centre general manager, in an e-mail.

“We were very, very pleased with the results from this first year initiative and look forward to 2020. A charitable giving plan for some of the honey will be considered next year,” he said. “It fits perfectly into our goals of sustainability and community building.”

He said the bees can forage more than five kilometres away from the hives and found “no shortage” of nectar in the area.

“The hives will over-winter on the roof and emerge next spring under the watch of a professional bee-keeper,” the e-mail noted.

Woodgrove is sharing 250-gram jars of honey with select partners and customers.

