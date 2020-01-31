Nanaimo’s VMAC chosen Vancouver Island’s Business of the Year

VMAC chief executive officer Jim Hogan speaks at an anniversary event in Nanaimo a few years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island business leaders celebrated the year’s best this week.

The Grant Thornton LLP Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards gala was held Thursday at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort.

Nanaimo’s VMAC Global Technology Inc. was named Business of the Year, while Nickel Bros. House Moving, also of Nanaimo, was chosen Small Business of the Year.

According to an event press release, 79 finalists in 17 categories were recognized at this year’s gala.

“2019 has been good year for business on Vancouver Island,” noted Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event, in a separate press release.

Category winners include:

Automotive – Cowichan Auto Repair, Duncan

Beverage – White Sails Brewing, Nanaimo

Construction/development – Island West Coast Developments, Nanaimo

Entrepreneur of the Year – Stonehouse Teas, Campbell River

Food and food production – Fatso Peanut Butter, Victoria

Technology – Abeego, Victoria

Health care – Comfort Keepers, Victoria

Hospitality – Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa, Comox Valley

Manufactured wood products – San Group, Port Alberni

Manufacturing – SCS Steel Container Systems, Nanaimo

Ocean products – Cascadia Seaweed, Victoria/Port Alberni

Professional – R. Anderson & Associates, Port Alberni

Retail – Oui Jewellery, Victoria

Tourism – Campbell River Whale Watching, Campbell River

Trades – BMT Group Services, Sidney

Black Press was a platinum media sponsor of the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards.

READ ALSO: Mazzei Electric named Vancouver Island Business of the Year

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island Business Awards honour industry-leading companies

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter