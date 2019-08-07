Nanaimo’s Tilray adds 20 hectares of cannabis growing space in Portugal

Nanaimo cannabis company Tilray has added a parcel of growing space in Portugal that it says will increase its international export capacity.

Tilray announced Wednesday that its subsidiary Tilray Portugal Unipessoal Lda has signed an agreement with agricultural business Esporão to lease 20 hectares of outdoor cultivation space in Alentejo, Portugal.

Tilray already has five hectares of indoor and outdoor growing space and 6,500 square metres of manufacturing, processing and research space in Cantanhede, Portugal, according to a press release.

“We’re proud to be expanding our capacity to produce high-quality medical cannabis products in Europe using innovative outdoor growing methods,” said Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray’s managing director for Europe, in the release. “We look forward to supplying patients in need in existing and new markets with Tilray’s medical cannabis products, proudly produced in Europe.”

Esporão will provide operational and technical support at the site, including master horticulturists, growers and quality assurance managers, notes the release. Tilray will grow, harvest and dry cannabis there, to be transported to Cantanhede for processing, manufacturing and distribution.

“The entire outdoor cultivation site was successfully planted in July and a harvest is expected in fall 2019,” the release notes.

Tilray says it has invested 20 million euros into its Cantanhede facility, which includes indoor and outdoor cultivation sites, research labs, and a processing and distribution centre.

