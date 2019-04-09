Nanaimo’s best in business to be honoured this week

Nanaimo Business Awards will be held Thursday, April 11, at the Port Theatre

Nanaimo Business Awards will be held Thursday, April 11, at the Port Theatre. For more information, visit www.nanaimochamber.bc.ca.

The Nanaimo Business Awards will take the stage this week to recognize business and community leadership.

The 19th annual event will be held Thursday, April 11, at the Port Theatre, presented by the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce.

“As usual, there will be some surprises when we begin announcing those receiving top honours but we’re exceptionally pleased with our nominations process this year,” said Kim Smythe, chamber CEO, in a press release.

More than 300 nominations were considered across 22 categories and several thousand online votes were cast, according to the chamber.

The event includes a networking reception as well as on-stage award presentations, and there will be music provided by the Wellington Jazz Combo and “little big band” Decadence.

The chamber encourages anyone to support their friends and neighbours in the business community.

“The Nanaimo Business Awards honours entrepreneurialism as well as longevity in business and instills pride-of-place in the local business and non-profit community,” the release notes.

