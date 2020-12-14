Nanaimo electrical contractor chosen as Builders Code Champion

A Nanaimo electrical contractor has been recognized as a winner at the 2020 Builders Code Champion Awards.

The awards, launched in 2019, celebrate culture change in B.C.’s construction industry. Award winners in six categories were announced in a press release Monday, Dec. 14. The awards recognize companies taking “proactive measures to eliminate discrimination, hazing, bullying and harassment on work sites in B.C. and to create a safety standard that prioritizes the importance of psychological and well as physical safety for all workers.”

Mazzei Electric won Contractor of the Year, a category that recognizes companies fully committed to achieving an acceptable worksite and building a diverse workforce where all employees are able to perform at their best and reach their full potential.

Mazzei Electric is a signatory of the Builders Code pledge and ensures that all employees have equal opportunities for advancement. Eleven per cent of Mazzei’s workforce is women, which is well above the average in B.C. construction. The company had its first female sub-foreperson in 2020 and was able to promote a female service electrician into the service manager position, along with various other success stories, the release noted, and are clearly a leader in hiring tradeswomen.

“I would absolutely recommend the Builders Code. I think it’s important that we have, I guess you can call it a platform across the industry that we are all held to the same standards,” said Ben Mazzei, president of Mazzei Electric, in the press release. “I think if you look a lot of what the Builders Code stands for, that is what should be acceptable across society and there is no reason the construction industry shouldn’t be held to the same standard.”

Chinook Scaffolding of Nanaimo was also recognized at the Builders Code Champion Awards as Recruiting and Hiring Champion.

The award recognizes companies that hire the best talent based on skills, experience, and attitude, that work to attract diverse candidates, look for ways to remove barriers that hold them back and compensate all employees at fair market value regardless of gender, race, religion, or ethnicity.

Chinook Scaffolding also earned a Champion Award in 2019.

“The most powerful aspect of the Builders Code is simply introducing the idea of all trades people are created equal and should be given equal opportunity,” said Wendy Gaskill, from Chinook Scoffolding’s corporate safety management team, in the press release.

Judging was conducted by Minerva B.C., the B.C. Construction Association, and the Builders Code Governance Committee.

To learn more about the awards and watch video commentary from the category winners, visit www.builderscode.ca/recognition/awards/.

