Nanaimo chamber receives B.C. Chamber of Commerce award

Kim Smythe, Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce CEO, shows off an award from the B.C. Chamber of Commerce AGM. (Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce photo)

Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce received an award at the B.C. Chamber of Commerce AGM.

According to a press release, Nanaimo’s chamber was named the provincial leader in community and member engagement among large chambers for its 2018 work.

In particular, the selection committee lauded the chamber for its civic leadership and municipal election projects, collaboration with community service groups to address issues of homelessness and work on instituting the summertime Commercial Street Night Market, the press release said.

RELATED: Nanaimo night markets a hit

“You don’t do this community advocacy work to win awards, but it is super nice to be recognized by your peers and have the opportunity to pass along our successes and the secret sauce behind them to help other chambers and their communities,” Kim Smythe, Nanaimo chamber CEO, said in the press release.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter