Nanaimo Business Awards to be presented as part of TV broadcast

Sunday, Oct. 3 event to be broadcast and live-streamed on app and YouTube channel

The annual Nanaimo Business Awards are getting ready for the TV cameras.

The event, which will be hosted by the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Oct. 3, will be live-streamed on Chek TV’s app and YouTube channel.

The annual business awards event goes back nearly three decades. Awards are presented to Nanaimo businesses in 17 categories including some awards for the non-profit sector.

One of the outstanding characteristics of this year’s awards is so many of the finalists are small, independent and locally owned and operated, noted the chamber of commerce in a press release.

“Local businesses have truly proved their resilience as we near the end of two years of challenges from COVID-19,” Kim Smythe, chamber CEO, said in the release. “In Nanaimo, we’ve actually seen the number of businesses increase at a rate greater than average years.”

The awards happen 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Business Awards accepting nominations of worthy winners

READ ALSO: Event was virtual, recognition was real at Nanaimo Business Awards

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin