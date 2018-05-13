Muellers sell Wells Gray Ranch

It's the end of an era

(L-r) The new owners of Wells Gray Ranch Elvira Brunner and Daniel Weber, accept the keys for the business from Mike and Regina Mueller during a dinner held in the Black Horse Saloon on Saturday evening, May 5. The Muellers have been associated with the ranch in various capacities for more than 30 years.Photo by Keith McNeill

By Keith McNeill

It’s the end of an era. Mike and Regina Mueller have sold Wells Gray Ranch.

Clearwater and Wells Gray Park are notable for having a disproportionate number of tourists from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Some believe that one possible reason for that interesting and profitable anomaly has been the marketing efforts by the Muellers in those European countries during the 30-plus years they have lived in the Upper Clearwater.

Mike first came to this area in 1984 and was followed by Regina two years later.

Both had been involved in the tourism industry in their native Austria before coming here and so had connections they found useful in promoting their businesses here.

After working for previous owner Lawrence Bosshard for several years and then managing the ranch for his heirs, they bought it in 2003.

The new owners, Daniel Weber and Elvira Brunner, are from Switzerland where they both previously worked for the federal police.

They decided several years ago that they wanted to change their lifestyles and moved to Canada in 2009.

They lived in Revelstoke and Armstrong before seeing an ad for the ranch and then moving here.

Both are Canadian citizens.

They don’t plan to make any great changes at the ranch other than routine maintenance until they get a better feel for the business, they said.

As for Mike and Regina Mueller, they say, “We love it here. We’re going to stay.”

