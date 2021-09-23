Moon Under Water doubles up as Greater Victoria breweries named among the best in Canada

Victoria brewery Moon Under Water is among only a handful of beer-makers to bring home two awards from the recent Canadian Brewing Awards.
The 2021 awards were handed out Sept. 18 with an event at the Hilton Quebec in Quebec City.
Vancouver Island breweries that took home hardware included double winners Moon Under Water Brewpub, Twin City Brewing, as well as Canoe Brewpub, Ace Brewing, White Sails Brewing, Sooke Brewing Co., Sooke Oceanside Brewery, Dog Mountain Brewing, and Phillips Brewing.
Moon Under Water scored gold with its Potts Pilsner in the Kellerbier/Zwickelbier category as well as silver for Tuku in the wood and barrel-aged sour beer category.
The gold-winning Potts, brewed in the style of the great north German pilsners, is billed as a crisp, dry-hopped and citrusy beer.
Fellow Victoria business, Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. scored gold for its Tiger Shark Pale Ale.
Over in the western communities, Sooke Oceanside Brewery scored silver in the dry stout category for Reena O’Reilly Dry Irish Stout.
Sooke Brewing Company also took silver in Barley Wine-Style Ale – English Style/American Style for its Barleywine.
