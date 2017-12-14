-Image credit: lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Monarch mural for downtown building

Workers stand on a lift to install butterfly sculptures on the Monarch Building, home to the soon-to-be open Innovation Centre on Shuswap Street in downtown Salmon Arm.

Workers stand on a lift to install butterfly sculptures on the Monarch Building, home to the soon-to-be open Innovation Centre on Shuswap Street in downtown Salmon Arm.

Building owner Bill Laird chose the name as the species symbolizesrebirth, change and transformation, and represents endurance and hope.

The monarch is also an endangered speciesand Laird said the butterflies – created locally by ADAM Integrated and Adam Meikle – are a way to raise awareness.

“It’s a good name for the building and as a society we should be recognizing a lot of species are in trouble – and this is one of the more beautiful ones,” said Laird.

Previous story
Wine connoisseur to share expertise at Langley Save-On-Foods today (Dec. 13)
Next story
Brucejack turns heads at mining convention

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 11 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 19 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read