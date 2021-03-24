Mission Record nominated for Ma Murray newspaper award

The Mission Record has been named a top three finalist by the British Columbia Yukon Community Newspaper Association (BCYCNA) for a 2021 Ma Murray Award.

Publisher Karen Murtagh and sales associate Jamie Hayes were nominated in the category of Covid Coverage – Advertising (over 10,000 circulation) for the advertising campaign promoting the I Love Mission program.

I Love Mission was launched in April of 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and how restrictions were impacting local businesses.

I Love Mission allowed people to show their community pride and asked residents to take a stand to buy, eat and support local businesses.

“As publisher of the Mission Record – it was a privilege to be involved with this local I Love Mission collaboration to support Mission-based businesses through the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Murtagh.

The other two nominees in the category are the Pique Newsmagazine and the Victoria News

The winners will be announced during an online celebration set for April 29.

Mission City Record