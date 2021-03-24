Mission Record nominated for Ma Murray newspaper award

The Mission Record has been named a top three finalist by the British Columbia Yukon Community Newspaper Association (BCYCNA) for a 2021 Ma Murray Award.
Publisher Karen Murtagh and sales associate Jamie Hayes were nominated in the category of Covid Coverage – Advertising (over 10,000 circulation) for the advertising campaign promoting the I Love Mission program.
I Love Mission was launched in April of 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and how restrictions were impacting local businesses.
I Love Mission allowed people to show their community pride and asked residents to take a stand to buy, eat and support local businesses.
“As publisher of the Mission Record – it was a privilege to be involved with this local I Love Mission collaboration to support Mission-based businesses through the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Murtagh.
The other two nominees in the category are the Pique Newsmagazine and the Victoria News
The winners will be announced during an online celebration set for April 29.