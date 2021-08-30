Mission Downtown Business Association elects new board

The Mission Downtown Business Association held its AGM last week. / Kevin Mills Photo

The Mission Downtown Business Association elected a new board during its annual General Meeting last week.

Board President Jonathan Fowler reviewed what has been a year of more transition and change, noting that, after the revitalization of 1st Ave. was complete, the board went through its own revitalization period through a series of governance training and strategic planning sessions.

One result of these sessions was a new vision statement: “Leading a thriving, vibrant, and unique downtown community.”

After receiving nominations from the floor, an election was held to fill eight new board positions to join the four continuing board members.

The board members for 2021/2022 are:

• Jonathan Fowler (President), Jonathan Fowler Law Corp.;

• Sean Barry, The Candy Shack;

• Rocky Blondin, Independent Cycles;

• Aaron Brisebois, Pressland General;

• Manny Deol, Royal LePage;

• Carla Kennedy, Canada Post;

• Bob Mackovic, The Gold Bin;

• Lucas McKinnon, Rex Cox;

• Dave Perritt, Grab A Java;

• Gemma Quiring, Goody Too Shoes;

• Els Thune, RBC and;

• Erika Willems, Eleni’s Restaurant.

Special thanks were extended to outgoing board members for their service, and to previous Executive Director, Joanna McBride, for her dedication to the role until her departure in February 2021.

