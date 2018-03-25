Mission Chamber appoints new president

The Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce has a new president.

Andrea Walker of Walker Park Media won the position by acclimation and now replaces outgoing president David Sawatzky.

The chamber held its AGM last week and joining Walker on the executive slate is Tia Everitt (Chartwell Cedarbrooke) as vice-president and Alana Martens (Rona) as treasurer.

During the AGM, four new directors were elected to two-year positions. New directors are Tom Osterberg (Lighthouse Realty), Ellen Nguyen (What’s On Magazine), Manny Deol (Royal LePage) and JJ Whitley (DV8 Multimedia).

Heather O’Coin (Envision Financial) and Rita MacKenzie (Fraser Valley Transport) were elected as directors for a one-year term.

Standing directors include Raj Patara (Silverhorse Consulting) and Sean Melia (Prospera Credit Union). Their terms end in 2019.

Walker made her inaugural presidential speech and told the crowd she was honoured to take on her new role.

“All of our board members and committee members represent the diverse range of business and organizations and, as I start this year, I’m confident this diversity will enhance the chamber’s ability to grow, represent and to effect change.”

Walker also said the chamber will continue with its efforts to “build and share our brand beyond our membership to increase growth and engagement in the community.”

Her mantra for this year is “every business matters.”