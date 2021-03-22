Mexican entrepreneur in West Kelowna a finalist in Small Business BC Awards

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts is in the top five for the Best Immigrant Entrepreneur Award

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts, located in West Kelowna, has been selected as one of the five finalists in 2021 Small Business BC Awards. (Google Images)

A business owner in West Kelowna has landed a spot amongst the finalists in the annual Small Business BC Awards.

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts, owned by Saul Gomez, is one of five businesses competing for the Best Immigrant Entrepreneur Award.

The other finalists include Soul Bite Food Inc. in Coquitlam, Audielicious Restaurant in Fort St. John, Kleiner Services Inc. in Burnaby, and Charcuterie Vancouver.

The award will be presented to a new Canadian who has developed a successful business while overcoming adversity and exhibiting leadership.

Ten years ago, Gomez immigrated to Canada from Mexico. He worked in a variety of fields before developing the idea for Artemex Mexican Handcrafts. He wanted to bring his love of Mexican culture and traditionally-crafted artisan products to Canada.

Prior to the pandemic, Gomez frequently travelled to Mexico to partner with local artisans. He prides himself on offering ethically-sourced, authentic products.

As one of the top five finalists, Gomez will now be required to make a presentation about Artemex to send to the panel of judges. The panel will then select the winners.

The Small Business BC Awards received a record-breaking number of nominations this year, with a total of 937 nominations for 558 small businesses in 88 communities.

“This has been the most difficult year for small business owners and now their communities are standing behind them, recognizing what they’ve been through and celebrating their success,” Small Business BC CEO, Tom Conway.

For more information about the Small Business BC awards and the top five finalists, visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.

