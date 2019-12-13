McKinnon joins Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North team

Karen McKinnon has joined Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) as the new family services manager. McKinnon comes to Habitat with experience in communications, community engagement, strategic planning, and relationship building. In the Comox Valley she is well known as the owner and creative behind McKinnon Photography. Behind the scenes she has also built an impressive resume as a teacher, mentor, and successful partner for numerous businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

Karen McKinnon has joined Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) as the new family services manager. McKinnon comes to Habitat with experience in communications, community engagement, strategic planning, and relationship building. In the Comox Valley she is well known as the owner and creative behind McKinnon Photography. Behind the scenes she has also built an impressive resume as a teacher, mentor, and successful partner for numerous businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

“We are so excited to have Karen join the Habitat team,” said Pat McKenna, Habitat VIN’s executive director. “She is a leader, an amazing photographer, a skilled communicator, and is dedicated to building community. Her strengths in collaboration and connectivity will assist us in serving more families as we grow our charity.”

Recently McKinnon went back to school to pursue her masters of communication. Earlier this year she graduated with top honours.

“When I finished school, my goal was to work where I could contribute to our community, so I am thrilled to be joining Habitat for Humanity,” said McKinnon. “Habitat VIN has been remarkably successful and they are deeply passionate about the meaningful work they do. Being part of the team is an honour.”

Habitat for Humanity’s affordable homeownership program provides working families with an opportunity to purchase a decent home. As the family services manager, McKinnon manages key aspects of the homeownership program, including homeowner recruitment, selection, and support.

When not at Habitat, McKinnon will continue to spend time behind the camera and will run her business on a part-time basis.

If you want to learn more about applying to partner with Habitat to purchase a home, contact Karen at karenm@habitatnorthisland.com or 1-250-334-3777 ext. 226.