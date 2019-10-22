McDonald’s manager in Hope recognized with national award

The next time you’re in the Hope McDonald’s, make sure to congratulate Cassidy Harasin.

Earlier this fall, McDonald’s Canada announced that Harasin, manager of the Hope restaurant, won a 2019 Outstanding Manager of the Year award.

The award recognizes the top performing managers across the country. In giving her the award, McDonald’s stated that “every day, Harasin works diligently beside her crew members to serve quality food, with excellent service and warm smiles to restaurant guests. In addition, her significant contribution to employee growth, marketing and restaurant operations, continues to make a positive impact on both employees and guests.”

She started working for McDonald’s eight years ago, when she was just a young teen, beginning as a crew member. Cassidy was promoted to manager in April 2017.

“It is an honor to be receiving this award that recognizes the effort from myself and the entire restaurant team,” said Harasin. “Together with my crew, our focus each day is to provide our local and visiting guests with a great experience, and I’m so proud of that.”

Every year, McDonald’s franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers across the country for the Outstanding Manager of the Year award to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s Canada and its customers.

“Cassidy was only 14 years old when she started her first job working at this restaurant. Today, I consider her a role model and inspiration for youth who are looking for a career at McDonald’s,” said Stephen Yeung, Hope McDonald’s Franchisee. “Her work ethic, charisma and strong leadership skills are truly outstanding.”

Recognition like the Outstanding Manager of the Year Award reflect McDonald’s commitment to creating memorable employment opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds. With a focus on employee growth, the company strives to offer its employees with the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers, with around 90 per cent of restaurant managers beginning their careers as crew.

To help employees on their career path, McDonald’s Canada and its franchisees offer competitive wages, flexible work schedules and scholarship programs. Candidates that are looking for local restaurant career opportunities with the ability for growth can visit their local McDonald’s or go to www.worksforme.ca to apply online.