McDonald’s brings back $1 coffee

Deal runs from Nov. 19 until Dec. 16 in Greater Victoria

There isn’t much left these days that costs just $1 – but starting Monday that’s what a coffee will run you at McDonald’s. (Twitter/McDonaldsCanada)

It’s long been debated how well McDonald’s coffee stands up against the professional bean masters West Coast caffeine feens know and love.

However, this month it could just be the price point that converts anyone who is still not a believer in the company’s roasting abilities as the fast food chain brings back $1 coffee.

Any size, any time, anywhere.

Buyer beware – cappuccinos, lattes and hot chocolate are not included in the deal which runs from Nov. 19 until Dec. 16.

RELATED: Beyond Burger back on the menu at A&W – for good

And for anyone still not convinced they should swing through for a cup of the McCafe premium roast coffee, consider that a Maclean’s poll conducted last year found Canadians ranked McDonald’s their favourite spot for coffee.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter