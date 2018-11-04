Masonry takes owner to more than 100 countries

By Sarah Wegelin

Ismet Yilmaz owner and operator of Masonry Contracting has been in the business for 28 years.

He’s experienced in taking on projects big and small, and working with various substances. He says he likes the work he does.

“You see what you’re doing, the pay is good, and people respect you when you do good work,” he says.

Yilmaz learned how to work with stone, concrete and stucco from his parents. He says he’s proud of his work.

“I can do anything you want with the stone,” he explains.

Masonry Contracting has been in operation in Golden for 16 years. Yilmaz takes on projects big and small and often travels for work.

“These days you can work anywhere you want,” he says, explaining he is flexible to travel for his customers. “I follow the opportunities.”

He has worked on buildings in France, Ottawa, ON, Calgary, AB, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. Originally from Turkey, Yilmaz explains he has travelled to 100 countries.

Travelling for his work opportunities doesn’t get Yilmaz down. He says he enjoys life and the work he does. He stays on top of his certifications and brings a lot of experience to his customers.

He likes to do business “face to face,” he says.

“My customers, when they know me, they become comfortable,” he explains.

For more information contact Yilmaz at 1-250-859-6288.