Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Shoppers at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore will be required to wear masks, come Aug. 29.
Owned by Loblaws, the companies will require that everyone in the stores, both employees and customers, don masks upon entry.
“Starting Saturday, August 29, 2020, masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all NOFRILLS® locations. We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated a No Frills Facebook post dated Aug. 22.
The directive applies to every No Frills grocery store in Canada, not just B.C.
Real Canadian Superstore also posted the same notification on its Facebook page.
