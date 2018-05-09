Market analyst predicts 2018 will be a record breaking year for Kelowna

This year will likely be record breaking even though there has been a slower start in housing development according to a CMHC senior analyst.

There were 382 housing starts this April which comes close to breaking last year’s record of 403, with a focus on rental apartments and condos.

“The recovery in housing starts activity, almost rivalling the record starts seen in April 2017, was the result of some large apartment rental and condo projects getting underway. Multi-unit housing demand, both rental and ownership, remains strong in the Kelowna CMA, while vacancy rates and homes listed for sale remain low,” Taylor Pardy, CMHC’s senior analyst for Kelowna, Southern Interior and Northern BC, said.

He believes Kelowna will see record numbers this year, even though there has been a decrease in housing starts compared to last year.

“The reason behind the drop is not due to a reduction in market activity, what we saw in 2017 is much higher because, last year was a year where builders really responded well to the market and saw a large increase in market construction,” Pardy said.

Kelowna has seen near-record levels of new home construction according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation which released its report for April 2018.

