Marine tourism a driving force for Vancouver Island’s economy

Vancouver Island is an ocean-carved land of extremes ranging from majestic wilderness parks to sophisticated urban centres.

Each year our remarkable Island is explored by millions of curious travelers who are drawn here in search of transformative experiences. While each traveler’s experience is unique, Vancouver Island’s marine environment plays a central role in virtually every Vancouver Island trip.

This October at the State of the Island Economic Summit, a panel of experts will discuss the importance of the marine tourism sector to coastal communities and share their perspectives on conserving iconic marine species like the southern resident killer whale and the chinook salmon. Panelists representing the BC Chamber of Commerce, the whale-watching industry, the sportfishing industry and marine tourism-dependent coastal communities will bring a unique depth and breadth of experience and knowledge to this solutions-oriented concurrent session.

Come prepared to engage in discussion focused on policy, conservation and how tourism can help protect Vancouver Island’s marine ecosystems.

The summit takes place Oct. 23-24 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo. The future of the Vancouver Island marine tourism industry is just one of many important topics explored at this must-attend annual event.

Early bird registration for the event ends July 31. To learn more about the State of the Island Economic Summit and to register, visit www.viea.ca