Marine industry employment information session in Courtenay

A worker walks through the Seaspan Vancouver Shipyard. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Ever wondered what it would be like to work in the marine industry?

On Thursday, Sept. 26, from 1-3 p.m., WorkBC-Centre Courtenay is hosting speakers from Seaspan Ferries, MOWI, Western Marine Response Corporation and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Hear about the exciting and incredibly diverse career paths available within the marine industry. From defence to transportation, fishing and environmental cleanup, the marine sector is an important component of the economy of Canada’s coastal regions.

Have a question? Do your research and come prepared to talk directly to representatives from an industry eager to hire.

Pre-registration required. Call WorkBC-Centre Courtenay at 250-334-3119, or drop by the office at #103 555 4th Street, Courtenay, to book your seat.