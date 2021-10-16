Maple Ridge restaurant lauded for outdoor dining

Kingfishers in Maple Ridge has been selected as one of the best for outdoor dining by a restaurant website. (Opentable/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge restaurant has been chosen as one of the best in Canada for outdoor dining.

The website opentable.com has released its 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, and Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill on the Fraser River in Albion has made the list.

“Very humbled and so incredibly proud of the team that got us this mention from OpenTable,” said the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“This is some amazing company to be put in with and there are quite a few restaurants that could have easily taken our spot.”

Canadians typically move indoors by the end of September, but restaurant patios across the country are prepared to remain open as late into fall as possible to accommodate diners this year. With 45 per cent of British Columbians planning on dining outdoors as far into the fall as possible according to an OpenTable survey, restaurants are investing in outdoor heaters, fire tables, blankets and even chic fall fashion to keep diners comfortable.

“For the first time ever, we’re releasing a best outdoor dining list in the fall, so anyone who wants to make the most of this year’s extended patio season can choose from among the best-rated patios in the country,” said Matt Davis, district director of OpenTable Canada. “Diners are determined to enjoy every last moment of the season, and restaurants are going above and beyond to make it happen.”

OpenTable’s list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

The Glass House Estate Winery in Langley and Uli’s Restaurant in White Rock are two other nearby restaurants that have made the list.

