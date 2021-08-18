Management company announced for Nanaimo’s conference centre hotel

Hotel Equities will manage Courtyard by Marriott, slated to open in the second quarter of 2022

An artist’s rendering of a nine-storey Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 100 Gordon St. (PEG Companies image)

Nanaimo’s conference centre hotel, anticipated to open next year, now has a management company in place.

Hotel Equities, an international hospitality company with Canadian headquarters in Edmonton, announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that it has partnered with PEG Companies and Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Petroglyph Development Group to manage the Courtyard by Marriott hotel downtown.

Ryan McRae, HE’s senior vice-president of business development in Canada, said in a press release that Hotel Equities is thrilled to add a “highly anticipated” hotel into its Canadian property portfolio.

“Our team is excited to contribute to the positive impact this hotel will have on the Nanaimo community through the creation of jobs, enhancement of Nanaimo’s downtown spirit, and increased competitiveness among the city’s tourism,” he said.

The nine-storey, 172-room hotel on Gordon Street will feature a café, pool and fitness centre, and this week’s release revealed that the building’s design will respect Nanaimo’s cultural heritage with “Snuneymuxw-inspired décor.”

“Since the beginning when PEG was selected to develop this special site, it was extremely important to us that we worked collaboratively with the Snuneymuxw First Nation,” said Cameron Gunter, CEO of PEG. “Our goal with this project was to preserve the rich cultural traditions of the past while spurring economic growth for the future.”

Martin Stitt, senior vice-president of operations in Canada for Hotel Equities, said in the release that HE will be able to positively impact the hotel’s performance and bring “a new level of guest experience in Nanaimo.”

The hotel is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022, the press release noted.

