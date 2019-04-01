Zim Shipping containers arrived at Fairview Terminal for its inaugural call on Wednesday, March 27. (Port of Prince Rupert photo)

Major shipping service added to Port of Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal welcomes its first visit from Zim Integrated Shipping Services

A new weekly marine service company has added the Port of Prince Rupert to call upon.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services, Israel’s largest shipping company, joined a partnership with 2M Alliance, a vessel-sharing arrangement with Maersk and MSC. Zim containers will be shipped on 2M Alliance vessels on the trans-Pacific service.

This will be the fourth weekly service for Fairview Container Terminal.

On Wednesday, March 27, ZIM made its inaugural call at the port with containers on board the Maersk Altair vessel.

“The addition of ZIM to the Port of Prince Rupert further validates the Prince Rupert advantages of speed, reliability and reach. With CN’s capacity improvements in western Canada and DP World’s expansion of Fairview Container Terminal to accommodate 1.8M TEUs by 2022, the Port of Prince Rupert can continue to grow to meet the demand for trade through Canada’s leading-edge gateway,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, in the press release.

Prince Rupert now has global services from THE Alliance, Ocean, 2M and Zim.

