Main street closure aims to boost summer business in Vernon

The new 2900 Plaza opens July 1 on 30th Avenue, while the road is now closed to prepare for the area. (City of Vernon image)

A new detour is coming to town today that will last through summer.

A portion of 30th Avenue is closed as city crews get ready to activate the 2900 Plaza, opening July 1.

In collaboration with the Downtown Vernon Association, the 2900-block will be closed to traffic and a pedestrian plaza will come to life with food and entertainment for the whole family.

Businesses in the 2900-block will have a chance to extend their operations outdoors and additional programming will be planned to take place throughout the summer. All activities will follow COVID-safety protocols and provincial health orders.

“City council is excited to see how residents and visitors respond to the 2900 Plaza,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“Council has been interested in making parts of 30th Avenue pedestrian-only for quite a while, so this gives the city and businesses a chance to see the idea in action and consider what else could be done in the future that best serves our businesses, residents and visitors.

“As B.C. continues to progress through its Restart Plan and restrictions continue to ease, I encourage everyone to get outside, get downtown, and continue supporting local businesses.”

The road was closed as of Tuesday, June 29 for road sweeping, asphalt inspection and repairs, the relocation of concrete planters and a bike corral, and the installation of barricades, signage and bollards.

“The Downtown Vernon Association is looking forward to working with the City of Vernon and our community partners to bring the 2900 Plaza to life, offering programming that has broad appeal to visitors and increasing the exposure for not only those businesses located in the 2900 block, but for all of our businesses downtown,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said.

To stay up-to-date on the 2900 Plaza activities throughout the summer, visit downtownvernon.com or follow the DVA on Facebook or Instagram.

